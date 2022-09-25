Snohomish County League of Women Voters announces live-streaming candidate forums

The Snohomish County League of Women Voters is hosting a series of live-streamed candidate forums that include the following local races:
Snohomish County Prosecuting Attorney: Wednesday, Oct. 5 – 6:30 p.m.
Legislative District 21: Tuesday, Oct 11, Senator – 5 p.m./Positions 1 and 2 – 6:30 p.m.
Congressional District 1: Thursday, Oct. 18 – 6:30 p.m.
How to watch: Visit the League’s YouTube Channel at www.youtube.com/lwvsnohomishcounty.
Video and podcasts of all forums will be available on the League of Women Voters of Snohomish County website and YouTube Channel. Recordings will also air on KSER 90.7 FM/KXIR 89.9 FM.
