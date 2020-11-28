Snohomish County launches Support SnoCo resource aimed at boosting local businesses

Snohomish County Friday announced the launch of a Support SnoCo program with the aim of boosting the economic health of local businesses. This program is one of the recommendations from the Snohomish County Economic and Workforce Recovery Task Force and is being funded through federal CARES Act resources. A key feature of the effort is the SupportSnoCo.com site featuring local businesses from across the county and encouraging people to spend holiday dollars locally this year.

Support SnoCo is an integrated partnership bringing together public and private entities—including local chambers of commerce, cities and towns—with the goal of supporting small businesses impacted by the pandemic. The support campaign was coordinated with Black Friday and Small Business Saturday with the unveiling of a website, SupportSnoCo.com.

“We know that local business owners and the people who work for them have had a very hard year,” said Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers. “We want this holiday season to bring a bit of cheer to our neighborhood businesses by encouraging people to shop locally and safely. The Support SnoCo Campaign provides residents, business owners, and visitors tools to help them make the most of the shopping season. In these challenging times, it is more important than ever that we support one another.”

“The Support SnoCo online hub will strengthen the economic health of Snohomish County by highlighting the fantastic shopping, food, and outdoor amenities that the County has to offer,” said Snohomish County Councilmember and Task Force Advisory Group Chair Nate Nehring.

According to the county announcement, visitors to the new Support SnoCo site can connect to local shops, access some of their favorite destinations online, and create an itinerary to keep track of places they want to visit and support. The goal of the Support SnoCo campaign is “to drive discovery and commerce across the county and encourage residents and visitors alike to show their pride and support for their neighbors,” the announcement said.

Support SnoCo also offers small business resources, such as toolkits on how to move a business online and how to adapt to the current environment of health restrictions.