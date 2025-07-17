Snohomish County invites public to Climate Resilience Open House July 30

Snohomish County Department of Conservation & Natural Resources’ (DCNR) Office of Energy & Sustainability is hosting a Climate Resilience Open House for residents and community partners on Wednesday, July 30, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Student Center of Mariner High School at 200 120th St. S.W., in Everett.

This event provides an opportunity to learn about climate impacts in Snohomish County including hotter and drier summers, flooding, increased storm intensity, sea level rise and wildfire smoke. Input from attendees will help shape Snohomish County’s newly developing Communitywide Climate Resiliency Plan (CwCRP).

“Climate change is already impacting our county, and community voices are essential to building a plan that meets our shared needs,” said Office of Energy & Sustainability Manager Molly Beeman. “We look forward to hearing what residents, businesses and youth envision as their climate priorities.”

The open house will also feature interactive educational displays, hands-on activities and opportunities to provide feedback on how the county should prioritize efforts to protect residents, businesses, ecosystems and infrastructure. Attendees can also enter to win emergency preparedness items like a thermal blanket. Light snacks and refreshments will be served, and the event is open to families and youth.

Spanish interpretation will be provided. To request interpretation in another language, email climate@snoco.org by July 21.

Those who cannot attend in person are encouraged to share their input through an online survey at this link.