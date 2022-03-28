Snohomish County invites public comment on draft Housing and Community Development Plan

Snohomish County released a draft affordable housing and community development plan for the Snohomish County Urban County Consortium that proposes spending over $6 million in federal grant funds to improve housing options and living environments for those in need.

The draft 2022 Annual Action Plan is available for review and comment through April 22. A virtual public hearing is scheduled for April 7.

The plan includes spending over $6 million in federal grant funds, including: $3,261,716 for affordable housing; $1,152,824 for public facility and infrastructure improvements; $729,120 for service programs; and $866,314 for grant planning and administration.

The activities will primarily benefit low- and moderate-income people and neighborhoods. According to a county news release, the proposed projects will help the county and consortium reach goals to maintain and expand affordable housing options for individuals and families. They also includes water system and sidewalk improvements and acquisition of a Rural Tender Fire Engine, two home repair programs, construction of affordable housing, and various services for people experiencing homelessness, seniors, victims of domestic violence, and persons with disabilities.

Funding recommendations for projects were made by a technical advisory committee and policy advisory board. Projects selected for funding are sponsored by cities, towns, nonprofits and public agencies.

The draft action plan is a requirement of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for receipt of grant funding under the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG), HOME Investment Partnerships (HOME), and Emergency Solutions Grant (ESG) programs.

The virtual public hearing is scheduled for Thursday, April 7, 2022, at 9 a.m. The link is https://zoom.us/j/97765368923?pwd=MkxwZVcrR3E3ZFRnTmNoWFE3R0pwdz09

Call-in #: 1-253-215-8782

Meeting ID: 977 6536 8923

Passcode: 681804

You can read an online copy of the draft 2022 Annual Action Plan at www.snohomishcountywa.gov/5645/Consolidated-Plan-for-2020-2024

Written comments will be accepted until 4 p.m. on April 22. Send comments to Debra May at debra.may@snoco.org.

For more information, to request a reasonable accommodation, or to request a foreign language interpreter, contact Debra May at 425-388-3264 or at debra.may@snoco.org.