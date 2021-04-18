Snohomish County hosting Earth Day event to remove litter from local shorelines

In celebration of Earth Day, the Snohomish County Marine Resources Committee is hosting a shoreline cleanup. Grab a bag and head out to pick up litter from a local shoreline any time before Earth Day, Thursday, April 22.

Whether you choose a location along Puget Sound, a river or a lake, you will be helping to reduce the amount of plastic and other litter in Puget Sound, the county says. On Earth Day, bring the litter to a disposal and sorting location from 2-6 p.m. to see what was diverted from local waters.

Shoreline litter disposal and sorting locations

The marine resources committee has created a map of suggested shoreline cleanup locations around the county. Note: the locations with a yellow icon on the map require paid parking.

The first 20 people to bring their collected litter to each of the five disposal locations will be given a 2- to 3-foot bare-root tree for planting. The native trees, donated by Project SeaWolf Coastal Protection, are red alder and black cottonwood.

In keeping with county guidelines, masks are required, participants should practice social distancing, and there will be no congregating. It is recommended to wear gloves and sturdy footwear, leave large, hazardous or natural items on the beach and don’t disturb birds or other wildlife.

Participants are encouraged to share photos and total pounds (if possible) of collected litter and use the hashtag #SnoCoCleanup2021 when sharing on social media.