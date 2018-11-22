Snohomish County Historic Preservation grant program now accepting 2019 applications

Snohomish County’s Historic Preservation Grant Program is accepting applications from public and nonprofit agencies for 2019. The County has $100,000 available in grant funding for historic preservation projects in 2019. Applications are due Jan. 11, 2019.

Grant funds can be used to improve the availability of historic information including digitization of newspapers and historical texts, increase accessibility to historical documents through websites, help with the purchase of software and the creation of educational programs. Grants can also be used to restore historic structures and improve access to historic sites. The county eliminated the requirement of a match for projects and hopes this helps smaller museums and nonprofits complete the important work of historic preservation when other sources of funding may not be available.

The funding of the program comes from recording fees collected by the Snohomish County Auditor. The allocation of funds are for projects that “promote historical preservation or historical programs, which may include preservation of historic documents” authorized under RCW 36.22.170.

In 2018, the grant program supported over 20 projects in Snohomish County. The grants helped preserve the Startup Events Center, work on the historic Lynnwood Water Tower, the digitizing of newspapers to aid research, support the development of historical exhibits for tourism and aided the development of historical books for education.

Applications are available online at http://snohomishcountywa.gov/147/Historic-Preservation-Commission or by contacting Hal Gausman, Snohomish County Parks Cultural Resource Manager, at (360) 805-6729 or by email at [email protected].