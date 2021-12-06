Snohomish County Historic Preservation Commission grant open for applications

The 2022 Snohomish County Historic Preservation Commission Grant Program is open for applications.

The grant program was started in 2009 with the purpose of funding and promoting historic preservation projects across the county to educate residents on the past. Applications can be submitted for any of the four categories: Public programming, capital improvements and equipment, collections management, and professional development.

Snohomish County-based nonprofit cultural organizations and public agencies that provide heritage services to the public are eligible to apply. All proposed projects must have a clear focus on Snohomish County history and/or heritage. Past grants have been used to refurbish historical buildings, build museum exhibits, digitize records and develop education tools. All applications must be completed and submitted for review by 5 p.m. Jan. 17, 2022.

You can find the application here.