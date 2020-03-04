Snohomish County, health district issue emergency declarations to ensure coordinated coronavirus response

Stating they were taking the action “out of an abundance of caution over the spread of COVID-19,” Snohomish County and the City of Everett Wednesday declared a State of Emergency, and Snohomish County’s Health Officer simultaneously declared a countywide public health emergency

The action was announced in a joint message from County Executive Dave Somers, Everett Mayor Cassie Franklin and Snohomish County Health Officer Dr. Chris Spitters.

“We know people are concerned, and this declaration will help us work together to keep people safe,” Somers said. The declarations “formalize the work we’ve been doing together since the first COVID-19 coronavirus case was confirmed on Jan. 21, 2020,” Sommers said. “Collaboration with all of our partners is what makes Snohomish County resilient. The public can be assured we are responding as quickly and decisively as possible.”

Spitters said that the proclamations “make it easier for us to continue to work with our partners as we use the best available medical strategies to keep our community safe and healthy. It also provides the flexibility needed to respond to this rapidly evolving issue.”

Snohomish County Councilmember and Health District Board Chair Stephanie Wright said that the Board of Health will be convening to consider a resolution that formally authorizes the Snohomish Health District to use emergency reserves in this response. “We stand ready to support the staff and our partners in the efforts critically needed in the coming days and weeks,” Wright said.