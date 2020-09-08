Snohomish County Health District drive-thru testing sites closed due to poor air quality

Due to the poor air quality caused by wildfire smoke, the Snohomish Health District has closed its drive-thru testing operations at the Lynnwood Food Bank and 3900 Broadway site in Everett Tuesday, Sept. 8. The 3900 Broadway site will also be closed on Wednesday, Sept. 9.

Staff are notifying all individuals with appointments to register for an appointment later this week, or to contact their healthcare provider if symptoms worsen. The health district aims to reopen on Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., but will continue to monitor air quality over the next 24-36 hours.

It is recommended that people monitor the website at snohd.org/testing or the health district’s social media channels for any further changes to the testing schedule.