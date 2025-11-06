Snohomish County food banks experience surge in need amid cuts, benefit delays

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support MLTnews!

As temporary pauses in SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) benefit payments create uncertainty for families across the region, food banks throughout Snohomish County are preparing for an increase in demand for emergency food assistance. This comes as qualifications to SNAP access are tightened for seniors, the unhoused and families with young teen children, effective Nov. 1.

“Our food banks are bracing for a significant uptick in need,” said Casey Davis, president of the Snohomish County Food Coalition. “When federal or state benefits are delayed, families who are already stretched thin suddenly face impossible choices between paying rent, keeping the lights on, or putting food on the table.”

The Snohomish County Food Coalition (SCFC), a network of 17 local food banks, said in a news release it is coordinating efforts to ensure that every community in the county has access to nutritious food. Gov. Bob Ferguson on Oct. 28 approved an allocation of $2.2 million per week to statewide food bank networks; Snohomish County will see $120,000 of that $2.2 million.

But local food banks can’t meet this need alone. The Coalition is calling on community members, businesses and organizations to help ensure that no neighbor goes hungry. “The agencies in our Coalition are uniquely positioned and qualified to expand support for food insecurity needs in our communities” said Ellen Halbakken, chair of the SCFC marketing committee. “When donating, please choose an organization whose mission is hunger relief that will continue supporting the community beyond the current challenges.”

Here’s how you can help:

Donate funds: Every dollar helps food banks purchase fresh produce, protein and pantry staples to meet urgent needs.

Donate food: Most-needed items include canned proteins, soups, peanut butter, pasta and other shelf-stable foods.

Volunteer: Extra help is needed to sort, pack and distribute food to families across Snohomish County.

“This is the time for our community to come together,” Davis said. “If you’ve ever thought about helping, now is the time when your support would make a significant difference. Your generosity directly supports local families and seniors who are feeling the strain of rising costs and benefit disruptions.”

The Coalition also wants residents to know that food banks are for everyone, including those who may be seeking help for the first time.

“If you’ve never needed to visit a food bank before, please know you’re welcome,” Davis added. “These resources exist to support our neighbors through tough times. Reaching out for help is a sign of strength, not weakness.”

You can find your nearest food bank or learn how to donate or volunteer here.