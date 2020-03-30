Snohomish County extends deadline for individual property taxpayers to June 1

Due to the financial hardships caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Snohomish County Treasurer Brian Sullivan and Executive Dave Somers have extended the first-half 2020 property tax deadline to June 1, 2020. This Executive Order only applies to residents who pay their individual and commercial property taxes themselves, rather than through their mortgage lender. Banks and other financial institutions that pay property taxes on behalf of their lending customers will still need to meet the original April 30 deadline.

“We know COVID-19 has hit our economy particularly hard. And we want to provide relief,” said Executive Somers. “These are not ordinary times, and we want to help out those who are stretched financially during this pandemic.”

For those who can do so, Snohomish County is encouraging individual taxpayers to pay by the original April 30 deadline or as soon thereafter as possible. The county will not add interest charges to the tax bill for individual taxpayers who pay the first half amount of their 2020 property taxes by June 1.

“I know that the COVID-19 pandemic is causing pain and suffering for people across Snohomish County and our country,” said Snohomish County Treasurer Brian Sullivan. “This delay should ease some of the pressure on those individuals who pay their property taxes directly to the Treasurer’s Office.”

Payments can be made:

– By mail using a check or money order addressed to Snohomish County Treasurer 3000 Rockefeller Ave, MS501, Everett, WA 98201. (Cash should not be sent through the mail.)

– Ballot box in Everett. Because the Snohomish County Treasurer’s Customer Service Center is currently closed to the public to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the office is not accepting in-person payments at this time. You are welcome to drop your payment in the ballot box located at the corner of Wall and Rockefeller. The box is checked multiple times a day.

– Online at snohomishcountywa.gov/5214/Treasurer.

Banks, mortgage servicers, title companies, and other financial services entities that serve as fiscal agents by collecting property taxes from individual taxpayers and making bulk payments shall adhere to the April 30, 2020 deadline. Specifically, CoreLogic and its subsidiaries—Lereta, Wells Fargo tax service, Nationwide Compliance, and Covius—must all adhere to the April 30, 2020 deadline to avoid interest and penalties.

This move is consistent with extensions from Pierce and King County Treasurers, who are issuing similar orders in their jurisdictions. The deadline will not be extended past June 1, as many cities, counties, school districts, fire districts, hospital districts, and other special purpose districts rely on the year’s first installment of property tax revenue to make June debt service payments.

Taxpayers with questions about their property tax bill or payment options can contact the Snohomish County Treasurer at snohomishcountywa.gov/5214/Treasurer or by phone 425-388-3366.