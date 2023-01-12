Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers announces relection campaign 

Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers has announced that he will seek reelection in 2023. Somers, a Democrat, has held the position since 2016 and will be term-limited after this third full term in office.

“It is an honor to serve as executive of our growing, diverse and dynamic county,” said Somers, who previously served on the Snohomish County Council representing rural communities in eastern Snohomish County. “I have worked hard in this office to focus on basics like a strong economy, public safety, and protecting our unique quality of life. I look forward to the opportunity to continue making a positive difference for our families, small businesses, and communities large and small.”

In a news release announcing his campaign, Somers said he is especially proud of the work he has done over the past four years to guide the county’s economy through the pandemic, relying on a foundation of diversification that began early in his term. In particular, Somers points to the expansion of the aerospace sector, opening of Paine Failed to commercial air travel, and expansion of small business, green manufacturing, and technology jobs through investments in broadband, transportation infrastructure, and job training programs.

“We have worked in partnership with business, unions, and workforce development experts to build a resilient and diverse economic base in our region,” said Somers. “Moving forward, we can continue making critical progress to help people looking for new careers, assist small businesses and entrepreneurs, and make sure we maintain our identity as a leader in aerospace manufacturing and technology.”

Somers is a longtime resident of the Monroe area, where he lives with his wife Elaine and their many pets.