Snohomish County Elections reminds voters to return their November general election ballots

With Election Day approaching on Tuesday, Nov. 4, Snohomish County Elections reminds voters that using one of the county’s 35 official ballot drop boxes is the most reliable way to return a ballot in the final days before the election.

“Using an official ballot drop box is the best way to make sure your ballot is received on time, especially in the final days before Election Day,” said Snohomish County Auditor Garth Fell. “Ballots deposited in an official ballot drop box are collected regularly by trained election staff and securely delivered directly to Snohomish County Elections for processing.”

Voters have until 8 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 4, to return their ballot to an official ballot drop box. Drop box locations are open 24 hours a day until 8 p.m. on Election Night and are a convenient and secure option for voters to return their completed ballots. A complete list of ballot drop box locations can be found in the local voters’ pamphlet and online.

Recent operational changes to the U.S. Postal Service’s mail processing procedures mean voters who choose to mail their ballots close to Election Day should be especially mindful of timing. Reduced mail pickup frequency in some areas and adjustments to the USPS’s postmarking operations may affect how quickly mailed ballots receive a postmark. Ballots must be postmarked by Election Day, Nov. 4, to be counted.

To avoid any risk of delay, voters who plan to return their ballots by mail are encouraged to visit their local post office and request a hand-stamped postmark at the counter to ensure timely processing. The USPS provides this service free of charge to customers who request it. Ballots postmarked after Election Day cannot be counted under Washington State law.

In Washington state, voters can have someone else return their ballot for them, but election officials encourage voters to use good judgment. “If you need someone to return your ballot for you, make sure it’s someone you know and trust. While Washington law allows another person to return your ballot on your behalf, we encourage you to carefully consider who you entrust with that responsibility,” said Fell. Only the registered voter may complete and sign their ballot before it is returned, even if another person delivers it on their behalf.

Voters can visit VoteWA.gov to track the status of their ballot online and to sign up to receive text alerts about their ballot. These tools allow voters to see when their ballot is received by Snohomish County Elections, verified and accepted for counting. Voters who have signed up for text alerts will also be notified if there is a problem with their ballot signature and provided with instructions to resolve the issue.

In-person voter registration and other voter services will be available at the Auditor’s Office in Everett and at accessible voter services locations in Lynnwood, Monroe and Arlington this Saturday, Nov. 1, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For voters with disabilities, Snohomish County Elections will have accessible voting equipment available at all in-person locations. In-person voter services will also be available on Monday, Nov. 3, from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Tuesday, Election Day, Nov. 4, from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Hours of operation and addresses of in-person voter services locations are listed in the local voters’ pamphlet and on the county’s website.

Preliminary election results will be available shortly after 8 p.m. on Nov. 4. Results will first appear on the county’s website, followed by publication on the Washington Secretary of State’s election results webpage, results.vote.wa.gov. The number of ballots counted and reported on Election Night will depend greatly on the number of ballots returned before Election Day. Additional results will be updated in the days following the election as more ballots are verified and counted.

As of Friday morning, just under 10% of Snohomish County voters have returned their ballots for the November 2025 General Election. Since 2009, odd-year general elections following a presidential election have averaged about 40% voter turnout in Snohomish County. In 2021, turnout for the November General Election was 36%.

For more information about ballot return options, drop box locations or election results, visit Snohomish County Elections’ website. You can also connect with the Auditor’s Office on Facebook, Instagram and X. If you have additional questions, email Snohomish County Elections at elections@snoco.org .