Snohomish County Elections providing in-person and virtual candidate workshops

Snohomish County Elections is hosting four candidate workshops throughout April to ensure individuals interested in seeking election to local office this year have the information needed to get their name on the 2025 ballot. These workshops will provide an overview of candidate filing requirements, important dates and deadlines, guidelines for Local Voters’ Pamphlet statement submissions, and other important candidate information.

This year, more than 180 local offices are up for election in Snohomish County. Candidate filing week begins at 8 a.m. on Monday, May 5, and ends at 5 p.m. on Friday, May 9. Candidates are encouraged to file online. Information on filing in person or by mail is available in the 2025 Candidate Guide and on the website.

In addition to the candidate workshops, Snohomish County Elections is hosting a campaign finance seminar presented by the Washington State Public Disclosure Commission (PDC) from 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday, April 26, on the Snohomish County Campus in Everett. The seminar will cover what financial information candidates and campaigns must disclose, and how and when to report campaign contributions.

“Our goal with these candidate workshops is to make the filing process more accessible and less intimidating, especially for first-time candidates,” said Snohomish County Auditor Garth Fell. “These workshops offer a chance for prospective candidates to learn what basic information is needed to file for office and to ask questions of our candidate filing staff. Through these informational workshops, we hope to eliminate barriers that might stand in the way of qualified, capable individuals running for office.”

Three workshops will be presented in person, and one workshop will be held virtually on Zoom. Candidates, campaign managers, treasurers and campaign staff are encouraged to attend. Registration information for both the in-person and virtual workshops is available on the Run for Office webpage. Registration is encouraged but not required.

Each workshop will be one hour and will cover topics such as:

– which offices are on the ballot this year,

– how to get your name on the ballot,

– how to submit your statement and photo for the local voters’ pamphlet, and

– other important requirements, election processes, and deadlines.

The candidate workshops and PDC campaign finance seminar are scheduled for the following dates, times, and locations:

· Monday, April 7 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Mountlake Terrace Library 23300 58th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace · Wednesday, April 9 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Marysville Library 6120 Grove St., Marysville · Friday, April 11 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Snohomish County campus 3rd Floor, Admin West Bldg., 3000 Rockefeller Ave., Everett · Monday, April 14 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Virtually on Zoom · Campaign Finance Seminar Saturday, April 26 10 to 11:30 a.m. Snohomish County Campus Skykomish Room – 1st Floor, Admin East Bldg., 3000 Rockefeller Ave., Everett

For those who are interested but unable to attend a candidate workshop, a recording from the virtual workshop will be posted to the Snohomish County Elections Run for Office webpage after the events.

Additional candidate resources, including our 2025 Candidate Guide, candidate filing fees, and position qualifications, are available at www.snoco.org/elections. Contact Snohomish County Elections at 425-388-3444 or elections@snoco.org with questions.