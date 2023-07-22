Snohomish County Elections launches Voting is Easy ad campaign

Snohomish County Elections has launched an ad campaign aimed at raising awareness and promoting voter participation in the upcoming 2023 primary and general elections.

The campaign — titled “Voting is easy” — uses a variety of mediums, including digital website banners, Community Transit and Everett Transit bus ads, billboards and social media ads. The campaign runs now through November 2023.

The purpose is to drive eligible voters to Snohomish County Elections’ website and social media pages, where they can access comprehensive information about the voting process.

For more information about Snohomish County Elections and the upcoming 2023 primary and general elections, visit www.snoco.org/elections.