Snohomish County drive-through vaccination clinics now open; shots going to highest-priority patients

Three drive-through vaccination clinics are now open in South Snohomish County – at Paine Field in Everett, Edmonds College and the Evergreen State Fairgrounds in Monroe. Those in the highest-priority group (Group 1a, which includes health care workers, certain first responders, and workers and residents of long-term care facilities) can now make reservations to receive their first dose of coronavirus vaccine at these locations.

To help identify your priority group, the Washington Department of Health has created the “find your phase” online tool, which will ask a few short questions to determine if you are eligible now. If you are not in the first priority group, you have the option to leave your email and/or phone number to receive an email or text informing you when you become eligible.

Once you become eligible, it’s easy to schedule your first shot. Just visit www.snohd.org/564/COVID-Vaccine-Info to set up the time and place of your appointment.

While no firm date has been set, officials anticipate advancing to the next priority group – phase 1b1, all those 70-plus years and those 50-plus years who live in multi-generational households – by the end of this month.

The following diagram shows the various phases and who is included in each:

According to current guidelines, people arriving for their first shot need to bring photo ID, insurance information and documentation of eligibility for the current phase in the form of a voucher or employment verification.

At the site, patients will get complete information on the type of COVID vaccine being administered (at this time it is the Moderna vaccine only), and about when to receive the second dose. After receiving the shot, patients will be required to stay on site for at least 15 minutes, in case they experience immediate side effects.

Additional details are available at the Snohomish Count COVID Vaccine Information page.

The Snohomish Health District has plans for additional vaccine clinics, but locations are still being finalized.

— By Larry Vogel