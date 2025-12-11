Snohomish County Developmental Disabilities Advisory Board seeking applicants

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My MLTnews!

Are you passionate about helping to create a community where people with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families are respected, valued and fully engaged? Snohomish County’s Developmental Disabilities Advisory Board is now accepting applications for new members.

According to a county news release, board members will:

Learn about issues related to people with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families.

Share ideas about what makes the community a great place to live.

Connect with others who are excited about making a difference and change in the community.

Provide recommendations on how County money could be spent.

Share ideas on County programs that support individuals and families with developmental disabilities.

The Board meets on the fourth Tuesday of each month, 3:30 pm to 5:30 p.m. (Meetings are hybrid – attend in Everett or join via Zoom).

Apply online: snohomishcountywa.gov/3339/Apply

For questions or accommodations, contact Trisa Harris at 425-388-7332, Trisa.Harris@snoco.org or ddinfo@snoco.org

Developmental Disabilities Advisory Board Recruitment Flier: English / Spanish