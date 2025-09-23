Snohomish County Developmental Disabilities Advisory Board looking for members

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support MLTnews!

Are you passionate about helping to create a community where people with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families are respected, valued and fully engaged? Snohomish County’s Developmental Disabilities Advisory Board is now accepting applications for new members.

As a board member, you will:

Learn about issues affecting people with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families.

Share ideas about what makes our community a great place to live.

Connect with others who want to make a difference.

Provide recommendations to the County Developmental Disabilities team on how County funds are used.

Help shape programs that support individuals and families.

The board meets on the fourth Tuesday of each month, from 3:30-5:30 p.m. Meetings are hybrid – attend in Everett or join via Zoom.

Apply online: snohomishcountywa.gov/3339/Apply

For questions or accommodations, please contact Trisa Harris by phone at 425-388-7332 or via email at Trisa.Harris@snoco.org or ddinfo@snoco.org.