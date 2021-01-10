Snohomish County COVID-19 drive-thru testing schedule for week of Jan. 11

The locations and schedules for next week’s drive-thru testing operated by the Snohomish Health District are as follows:
- 3900 Broadway site in Everett – open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Everett Community College site at 915 N. Broadway – open Monday-Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Lynnwood Food Bank site at 5320 176th St. S.W. – open Monday and Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Thursday from 9 a.m. to noon
- Evergreen State Fairgrounds in the front parking lot off of 179th Avenue Southeast in Monroe – open Monday-Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Sultan Elementary School site at 501 Date St. – open Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Testing is by appointment only and registration is now open at www.snohd.org/testing. Those without internet access or needing language assistance can reach the health district’s call center at 425.339.5278. The call center is staffed 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Callers after hours or on weekends can leave a message, which will be returned on the next business day.
Testing is open to anyone, regardless of symptoms, but remains strongly encouraged for individuals that fit the following criteria:
- Anyone with any of the following COVID-19 symptoms (fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headaches, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea); or
- Close contact of a confirmed case; or
- Anyone who lives or works in a congregate setting; or
- Work in health care, EMS, law enforcement or other fields where work settings have a higher risk of catching or spreading COVID-19; or
- Part of a family or social network that has had a case.