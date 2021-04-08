Snohomish County Councilmember Jared Mead to seek re-election 

Snohomish County Councilmember Jared Mead, who represents District 4 including Mountlake Terrace and Brier, is seeking re-election for a full term on the Snohomish County Council.

Mead, a Democrat, is a former state legislator and Mill Creek City Councilmember, and a lifelong resident of South Snohomish County. He was appointed to the county council in early 2020 after Terry Ryan resigned. Mead won a four-person primary and was elected for the remainder of Ryan’s term, receiving about 66% of the general election vote.

“I am grateful to Snohomish County voters who allow me to continue the meaningful, tough work we are doing to support our economic recovery, keep our families safe through the end of the pandemic, and bring equity and accountability to our law and justice system,” Mead said. “Snohomish County faces longstanding issues around housing affordability, transportation, public safety and our climate that have only been exacerbated by recent global, national and local events. Now it is time to lean in and make change that will support and protect all Snohomish County families.”

In 2020, as chair of the Law and Justice/Human Services Committee, Mead drove the expansion of a Law and Justice Regional Council, made up of Snohomish County residents, to better represent historically marginalized, underrepresented and underserved communities. He said he also strongly advocates policies that will create ample housing supply in all price ranges. “We can’t just keep zoning single-family,” Mead said. “Increasing housing supply and accessibility will support a more environmentally-friendly transportation system and re-invigorate local businesses that need more customers.”

Mead was also the key voice in crafting legislation that made historic investments in early learning and improving educational outcomes in South Snohomish County. “Data shows early learning is the best investment we can make in our kids’ education,” he said. “This historic investment will impact every early learner in our community.”

In addition to the Sierra Club, Mead’s campaign shows endorsements from U.S. Reps. Suzan DelBene and Rick Larsen; Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers, Council Chair Stephanie Wright, Councilmember Megan Dunn; former County Executive Bob Drewel and former Councilmember Terry Ryan; and all 15 Washington state legislators in districts 1 (Bothell, Brier, Mountlake Terrace), 21 (Edmonds, Mukilteo), 32 (Lynnwood, Shoreline), 38 (Everett, Tulalip) and 44 (Mill Creek, Snohomish, Lake Stevens).

As of this date, no other candidates have filed with the Public Disclosure Commission to seek the position.