Snohomish County Council to meet in Mountlake Terrace Nov. 29

In an effort to engage South County residents, the Snohomish County Council is hosting its Tuesday, Nov. 29 regular meeting at Mountlake Terrace City Hall.

The meeting begins at 6 p.m. Find the agenda and Zoom info here.

For those wanting to attend in person, Mountlake Terrace City Hall is located at 23204 58th Ave. W. in Mountlake Terrace.