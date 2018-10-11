Snohomish County Council sets citizen budget forum for Oct. 15

The Snohomish County Council is holding public meetings and budget forums as part of its efforts to review the Snohomish County Executive’s 2019 recommended budget.

On Monday, Oct. 15, at 6:30 p.m., the Snohomish County Council will host a Citizen Budget Forum in the Jackson Board Room, 3000 Rockefeller Ave., Everett; 8th floor of the Robert Drewel Building.

The Citizen Budget Forum is an opportunity for Snohomish County citizens to speak to the council about their budget priorities. Council staff will lead a brief presentation explaining the breakdown of county dollars, after which the council will listen to public comment. The council understands that it can be difficult to make it to these meetings, especially the meetings that are scheduled for regular business hours.

From Oct. 15-18, the various Snohomish County departments will present to the council their plans for the coming year, along with their needs for the budget.

To find out the order of the presentations, and check for meeting times, visit the meetings webpage for updates.

Citizens who can’t attend the meetings in person are encouraged to express their opinions and concerns via email, which will be added to the official record. Send them to

[email protected]. Or you can send comment letters to the following:

Attn: Snohomish County Councilmembers

3000 Rockefeller Ave. M/S 609

Everett, WA 98201