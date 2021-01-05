Snohomish County Council selects leadership team for 2021 

Tthe Snohomish County Council on Monday unanimously selected Councilmember Stephanie Wright to chair the council for 2021. Wright, who represents the 3rd District including Edmonds and Lynnwood, is in her third and final term on the council. She served as council vice chair in 2020.

“I appreciate being selected by my peers to serve as council chair for the upcoming year,” Wright said. “We have a number of challenges ahead of us as the effects of COVID-19 continue to impact our communities and businesses. We will tackle these issues head-on, work with our partners throughout the county, and find solutions that keep Snohomish County strong.”

The county council also selected Councilmember Megan Dunn as council vice chair. The vice chair is part of the council’s leadership team and serves as chair in the event of an absence. Dunn is in her first term on the council and represents District 2.