Snohomish County Council selects 2025 leadership team

The Snohomish County Council on Tuesday selected the council leadership team for 2025. Councilmember Nate Nehring, representing District 1, was elected council chair. Nehring served as vice chair in 2024. Councilmember Megan Dunn, representing District 2, was elected vice chair.

“I am truly honored that my colleagues have elected me as chair of the County Council,” Nehring said. “I look forward to collaborating with my fellow councilmembers, the County Executive and other elected officials to serve the residents of Snohomish County.”

The council chair presides over council proceedings and provides leadership and direction to council staff and administrative functions. The vice chair serves as part of the leadership team and presides over council proceedings in the absence of the chair.

Council leadership is voted on and decided at the first council meeting of the new year. The leadership team serves a one-year term.

“I’m very proud we elected another bipartisan leadership team this year,” added Councilmember Jared Mead, who served as council chair last year. “Congratulations to Chair Nehring and Vice-Chair Dunn on their unanimous vote. The county council is in good hands.”