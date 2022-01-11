Snohomish County Council selects 2022 leadership team that includes Dunn, Mead

The Snohomish County Council on Monday selected Councilmember Megan Dunn as its chair for 2022. Councilmember Dunn is in her first term on the council, representing the 2nd council district, which includes Mukilteo, Everett and Tulalip.

“I am honored to have been selected by my fellow councilmembers as chair of theSnohomish County Council,” Dunn said. “I am grateful to have been entrusted with this leadership role and look forward to working with my colleagues as we continue to respond and recover from the pandemic, address climate change, and work to provide better opportunities for the people of Snohomish County.”

The council selected Councilmember Jared Mead to serve as the council’s vice chairl.The vice chair is part of the leadership team for the council and serves as chair in the event of an absence. Councilmember Mead is in his first term on the council and represents District 4, which includes Mountlake Terrace and Brier.

“I am grateful for and humbled by the trust of my fellow councilmembers who elected me as their council vice chair today,” Mead said. “I am excited to take on this new leadership role so early inmy tenure on the council.”

The council votes for a chair and vice chair annually during the first meeting of a new year.

“We have faced a multitude of unexpected challenges these last two years and I’m proud of how we came together as a community to face them,” said 2021 Council Chair Stephanie Wright, who represents District 3 that includes Edmonds, Lynnwood and Woodway. “Fundamental to public service is simply helping people who need help, and to do so with equal parts empathy and determination. I believe Councilmembers Dunn and Mead will have great success as the new council leadership team.”