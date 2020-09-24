Snohomish  County Council passes resolution recognizing importance of school meal programs during COVID-19 

The Snohomish Count Council on Wednesday passed a resolution recognizing the efforts made by Snohomish County school districts to maintain and expand their meal programs to continue serving children during school closures due to the Covid-19 epidemic.

With Snohomish County residents among the earliest known cases of COVID-19 in the country, local school districts had to rapidly develop strategies to continue instruction, meal programs, and other core functions without knowing a complete timeline or what resources would be made available, the county council said in a news release. School districts had to innovate under ever-changing conditions, each having to determine the needs and how to best address them based on their individual communities. With approximately 13.2% of Snohomish County children being food insecure, finding a way to continue school meal programs became even more critical following the March 13 order from Gov. Jay Inslee to close schools state-wide, the release noted.

“Even under more normal conditions, this work is very important to our communities,” said Councilmember Stephanie Wright. “We wanted to thank all those involved in these efforts and recognize that they’ve helped bring stability during what has been a time of crisis for so many families.”

You can read the complete resolution here.