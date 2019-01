Snohomish County Council of the Blind will meet at noon Saturday, Jan. 12, with a speaker from Vision Enhancement.

The meeting will be at Denny’s restaurant, 132 128th St. S.W., Everett. Attendees can buy their own lunch.

Those with sight issues are encouraged to attend. To learn more, call 425-293-9601, follow the organization on Facebook or visit online at snococounciloftheblind.org.