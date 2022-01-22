Snohomish County Council Chair Megan Dunn to host virtual housing informational panel Jan. 25

Snohomish County Council Chair Megan Dunn will host a virtual housing informational panel from noon-1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 25. Panelists will share more about the county’s current status of housing needs, barriers to accessing affordable housing, and solutions moving forward.

Participating panelists include:

Jacque Julien, executive director of Communities of Color Coalition (C3)

Beth Doglio, HB 1590 sponsor and former Washington State Representative. (The legislation allows local jurisdictions to levy a local sales and use tax for affordable housing.)

Chris Collier, Alliance for Housing Affordability program manager

Mindy Woods, Human services program manager for the City of Edmonds; member of Washington Low Income Housing Alliance board, National Low Income Housing Coalition

“The housing affordability and homelessness crisis in our county has reached epic proportions,” Dunn said. “I’m glad to host this informational panel discussion with some of our region’s leading housing experts to provide timely information about how dire the situation is, and what can be done moving forward.”

The event is free and will be hosted over Zoom (https://zoom.us/j/91358108084) or you can join over Facebook Live on Councilmember Megan Dunn’s Facebook Page. Questions for the panelists can be submitted ahead of time to paula.rhyne@snoco.org.