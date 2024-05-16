Snohomish County Council approves ordinance banning sale of fireworks in areas that prohibit use

The Snohomish County Council Wednesday voted unanimously to prohibit the sale of fireworks in all “no fireworks areas” where their use is currently banned.

The ordinance would have no impact on the sale of fireworks this July 4th, a news release fron the county council said. That’s because under state law, ordinances adopted by counties or cities that are more restrictive than state law shall have an effective date no sooner than one year after their adoption.

The ordinance was proposed by County Councilmember Strom Peterson, who represents the 3rd District that includes the cities Edmonds, Lynnwood and Woodway.

“This ordinance is the logical next step in protecting our communities,” Peterson said. “Whether it’s a veteran suffering from PTSD, a tinder dry urban forest in danger of catching fire, or the family pet that needs tranquilizers, fireworks can have an adverse impact on so many.”

The news release noted that while a portion of the county has had a ban on the use of fireworks, there has been no corresponding restrictions on sales.

“Though the detonation of fireworks in the Southwest Urban Growth Area of Snohomish County has been banned for years, discontinuing the sale of fireworks in this same area is a common-sense measure that will bring clarity to the community,” said Snohomish County Councilmember Megan Dunn. “My vote to support this ordinance is a reflection of my commitment to public safety and environmental stewardship. I encourage every household to exercise good judgement as they celebrate holidays responsibly.”

The first discussion of the ordinance occurred more than 10 months ago within Snohomish County’s Planning and Community Development Committee. The discussion was continued to allow staff to research several questions and provide additional background information.

“I would like to thank our first responders for their strong support, so many in the community for reaching out, and my council colleagues for the unanimous vote,” Peterson added.

You can view details regarding the ordinance here.