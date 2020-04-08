Snohomish County Council appoints Mill Creek’s Mead to fill vacant District 4 seat

The Snohomish County Council Wednesday morning voted unanimously to appoint 44th District State Rep. Jared Mead to fill the District 4 council seat vacated by Terry Ryan, who resigned to become the county’s aerospace economic development director.

Mead, a Mill Creek resident, was one of three nominees submitted by the Snohomish County Democratic Party to fill the seat. The other two nominees were Mountlake Terrace Mayor Kyoko Matsumoto Wright and Mill Creek City Councilmember Stephanie Vignal.

District 4 includes Brier, Mountlake Terrace, Bothell and Mill Creek.

Under the county charter and the state Constitution, since Ryan was a Democrat, Snohomish County Democrats were able to pick three nominees via a vote of its precinct committee officers. Those names were then submitted to the council for their consideration. The top three candidates chosen during a vote Feb. 29 were ranked 1-3 according to the number of votes received, with Mead coming in first, Vignal second and Wright third.

The council conducted an online meeting via Zoom Wednesday morning to interview all three candidates, then after a 10-minute executive session voted to choose Mead to fill the seat.

Mead, 28, was a member of the Mill Creek City Council before being elected to the 44th District House of Representatives in November 2018.