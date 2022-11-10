Snohomish County Council adopts 2023 county budget

The Snohomish County Council on Wednesday unaninimously passed a $1.5 billion operating budget for the upcoming 2023 fiscal year.

“As council chair, it has been an honor to lead the process to pass the 2023 county budget with unanimous support,” said Council Chair Megan Dunn. “During deliberations I prioritized transparency and open collaboration and appreciate discussions with fellow councilmembers to work towards a balanced budget that reflects our shared values and goals. Many thanks to our analysts, clerks, staff and our legal support to help move the process forward along the most efficient timeline in recent county history.”

Added Council Vice-Chair Jared Mead, who represents the cities of Brier and Mountlake Terrace in the 4th District: “I’m proud of today’s unanimously passed budget which prioritizes public safety and investment into the justice system. Moving forward, I am excited to make the case for an even more robust investment in the early learning and childcare sectors.”

A few highlights of the 2023 adopted budget include:

– Continued funding for the body-worn camera program in the sheriff’s office

– Funding for two social workers working with the Office of Neighborhoods

– Addition of another District Court Judge

– Added funding for indigent defense

– Extension of the county’s Centennial Trail

– Additional funding for the new county health department to address septic issues

– Funding for sheriff’s deputy recruitment and retention

– Addition of a new fair manager

– Launch of a wellness pilot program for law enforcement

– Fundinng for Lord Hill parking improvements

– Adding investments to the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office in the form of four new deputy prosecuting attorneys, including one dedicated to training and two dedicated to a complex prosecutions unit

– Adding a new sheriff’s office precinct near the airport to respond to the busiest beat in Snohomish County

– Security upgrades for elections through a full remodel and space allocation

– Upgrades to the council chambers to allow for improved public participation in the hybrid meeting environment

– Use of time-limited federal ARPA funds to invest in behavioral health, substance use treatment, homelessness, workforce development, childcare and broadband access to underserved areas.

“I am proud to be a part of this unanimous budget that addresses the critical issues of public safety, justice and equity for everyone in Snohomish County,” said Councilmember Strom Peterson, who was recently appointed to represent the council’s 3rd District that includes Edmonds, Lynnwood and Woodway. “While there is always more work to do, I want to thank my fellow council members, the executive’s team, and all of the staff for welcoming me to this new role.”

County Executive Dave Somers also applauded the new budget, stating it not only will improve public safety and social justice but will “support our economic engines, including our businesses and workers. We will be able to help some of the most vulnerable members of our community, while preserving our unparalleled quality of life.”

The county will also “be able to make progress on adapting to climate change, while also ensuring we are developing wisely,” Somers added. “We were fiscally prudent, ensuring taxpayer dollars are wisely spent, and strategic about spending federal one-time dollars. We will make progress on the issues that our residents care the most about.”