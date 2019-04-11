Snohomish County conducting survey on aging

The Snohomish County Human Service Department has launched an online public opinion survey seeking ideas and concerns from residents regarding long term care and aging programs and services in the county.

he public survey will be available throughout the month of April 2019 and will close on May 15, 2019.

“As we develop programs to support our seniors, we need the input of our residents,” said Human Services Department Director Mary Jane Brel-Vujovic. “For our long-term care and aging programs, we must continually insure we are directing resources toward areas of most need.”

Snohomish County runs significant programs to support those who need long term care or who take advantage of programs for seniors. Most funding comes from state and federal grant programs.

The link for the survey can be found here.