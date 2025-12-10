Snohomish County cold weather shelter in Lynnwood also open on Wednesday, Dec. 10

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My MLTnews!

With an atmospheric river bringing widespread rain, wind and flooding to Western Washington, the South County cold weather shelter will be open Wednesday, Dec. 10.

The shelter is located at Maple Park Church, 17620 60th Ave. W. Note the late pickup times for Wednesday.

Usually, cold weather shelters are open when temperatures are forecast to be at or below 34 degrees. The shelter was scheduled to be open Dec. 9 as well as Dec. 10 due to flooding concerns.

People must arrive at the shelter in a personal or commercial vehicle. The center requests no walkups. A van will pick up people headed for the shelter Dec. 10, at the following times and locations:

9 p.m. Lynnwood City Hall (19100 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood)

Lynnwood City Hall (19100 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood) 9:10 p.m. James Village (196th Street Southwest and Hwy 99, Lynnwood)

James Village (196th Street Southwest and Hwy 99, Lynnwood) 9:25 p.m. Value Village (17216 Hwy 99, Lynnwood)

Check-in is from 9-11 p.m. Guests are not admitted after 11 p.m. unless escorted by law enforcement or emergency medical services personnel.