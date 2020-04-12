Snohomish County asks residents to complete parks visioning survey

Snohomish County’s Department of Parks, Recreation & Tourism is gathering input from residents through the Snohomish County Parks Visioning Survey, which is now open. During the COVID-19 pandemic, SCPRT planners say they are preparing for the re-opening of facilities and the need to focus resources post-pandemic in the most efficient way possible.

The survey can be accessed at the department website: www.snocoparks.org. This survey will collect feedback about park facilities and programs, resident priorities, and use patterns. The parks department will use these responses to determine: how to focus time and resources; and how parks, recreation, and tourism can positively impact the community.

“Snohomish County leaders understand how important parks, open spaces, regional trails, recreational facilities and conservation properties are to the people of our region,” said Tom Teigen, parks director. “We rely on input from the public as we plan for the next six years of investment in parks. Please take a few minutes to share your vision for your Snohomish County Parks. We value your time, input and ideas.”

With 110 parks, 12,000 acres of open space, hundreds of miles of trails, and an expanding population, this survey will help ensure these resources will be used in the best way possible, a parks department announcement says.