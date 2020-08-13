Snohomish County Arts Commission seeks inspiring art for Esperance Park

The Snohomish County Arts Commission is seeking proposals for artwork for a “Hope Symbol” for the plaza in newly renovated Esperance Park in unincorporated Edmonds. The competition is open to professional artists residing in Snohomish County. Proposals are due by 4 p.m. on Sept. 10, 2020.

“Esperance” means “hope” in French. Snohomish County Parks and the Arts Commission propose to commission a site-specific sculptural element for the central area of the park that reflects “hope” in order to inspire park and community users and as a nod to the park’s name. The round public plaza has an eight-pointed star designed into the concrete to symbolize hope. The statue will be incorporated into the plaza.