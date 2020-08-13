Snohomish County Arts Commission seeks inspiring art for Esperance Park

30 mins ago 11
Esperance Park (Photo courtesy Snohomish County)

The Snohomish County Arts Commission is seeking proposals for artwork for a “Hope Symbol” for the plaza in newly renovated Esperance Park in unincorporated Edmonds. The competition is open to professional artists residing in Snohomish County. Proposals are due by 4 p.m. on Sept. 10, 2020.

The plaza design plan (Image courtesy Snohomish County)

“Esperance” means “hope” in French. Snohomish County Parks and the Arts Commission propose to commission a site-specific sculptural element for the central area of the park that reflects “hope” in order to inspire park and community users and as a nod to the park’s name. The round public plaza has an eight-pointed star designed into the concrete to symbolize hope. The statue will be incorporated into the plaza.

Located at 7830 222nd St. S.W., the Esperance Park 9.6-acre property was formerly owned by the Edmonds School District. In the late 1980s the land was to be surplused and sold for housing development. A community activist group, The Action Council for Esperance (ACE), successfully petitioned the county to acquire the site for a community park. Renovations and upgrades to the baseball field area were completed in 2009.

In 2016, the adjacent 3.4-acre parcel was purchased from the Edmonds School District. Renovation of Esperance Park was substantially completed in May 2020. It features accessible walking paths; two new off-leash dog areas; playground replacement and relocation; parking lot renovation; new multipurpose sports court; Little League field enhancement; stormwater treatment/habitat area; and a forest playground with zip line.

You can see complete details on the call for artists at www.snocoarts.org/jobs. 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

BACK TO HOME