Snohomish County Arts and Culture grant applications now open

The Snohomish County Arts and Culture Grant is now open for applications and closes on March 3, 2023. Grant winners will be reimbursed for up to $2,000 in eligible expenses for projects completed by Dec. 31, 2023.

The Snohomish County Arts Commission conducts the competitive review process and recommends funding allocations from the $36,000 of funds allocated for projects that advance arts education, performance, and artist fellowship opportunities.

Eligible applicants include government agencies and 501(c)(3) non-profits, who can apply directly and/or as fiscal sponsors for applicant groups and individuals.Proposed projects must fall within one of three categories: Arts Learning, CulturalEnrichment and Performing Arts, or Fellowship. All applicants must be over the age of 18 years old at the time of application. Projects for underrepresented populations and first-time applicants will receive priority consideration.

The Snohomish County Arts Commission reviews and recommends awards for projects that best align with the commission’s values and goals, including equitable benefits to the public in Snohomish County; celebrating and promoting a diversity of cultural expression; broadening the definition of art and culture; providing easy access to arts and education; connecting artists and communities; supporting local artists; and forming strong partnerships.

Projects funded in 2022 included the creation of the Shoultes Elementary electronic piano lab for the Marysville School District, and funds to Music4Life, a nonprofit that refurbishes and donates musical instruments to public school students across the county.

Applications are available online at www.snocoarts.org/grant-opportunity or by contacting Annique Bennett, communications specialist, at Annique.Bennett@snoco.org.