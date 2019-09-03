Snohomish County archeologist to speak at Sept. 4 Sno-Isle Genealogy meeting

Snohomish County archeologist Gretchen Kaehler will be the guest speaker at the Wednesday, Sept. 4 meeting of the Sno-Isle Genealogy Society. Her topic is “Sometimes They come Back: The Case for Keeping Track of Historic Cemeteries.”

There is a short business meeting at 6:30 p.m. with the program at 7 p.m. The meeting is at the LDS Family History Library, 22015 48th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace. Guests are welcome.