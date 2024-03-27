Snohomish County accepting comments on draft housing and community development plan

Snohomish County has released a draft affordable housing and community development plan for the Snohomish County Urban County Consortium that proposes spending over $5.7 million in federal grant funds to improve housing options and living environments for those in need.

The Draft 2024 Annual Action Plan is available for review and comment through April 25. A virtual public hearing will be held on April 9, 2024.

The Snohomish County Urban County Consortium is a partnership between Snohomish County and the cities and towns within the county. The partnership allows the consortium to receive federal funds each year under the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG), HOME Investment Partnerships (HOME) and Emergency Solutions Grant (ESG) programs — and use these funds to address local needs and goals

According to a Snohomish County Human Services Department news release, the plan includes $2,970,899 for affordable housing; $1,166,339 for public facility and infrastructure improvements; $744,779 for service programs; and $873,403 for grant planning and administration.

The activities will primarily benefit low- and moderate-income people and neighborhoods in the community. The proposed projects will help the county and consortium reach goals to maintain and expand affordable housing options for all individuals and families in our community. The projects will also enhance quality of life for residents through accessibility improvements to a public facility, upgrades and replacement of existing waterlines, two home repair programs, and various services for people experiencing homelessness, seniors, victims of domestic violence, and persons with disabilities.

Funding recommendations for projects were made by a technical advisory committee and policy advisory board that provided input on use of these funds. Projects selected for funding are sponsored by cities, towns, nonprofits, and public agencies.

The draft action plan is a requirement of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for receipt of grant funding under the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG), HOME Investment Partnerships (HOME), and Emergency Solutions Grant (ESG) programs.

The virtual public hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, April 9, 2024, at 9 a.m.:

Join the Zoom meeting here.

Call-in: 1-253-205-0468

Meeting ID: 859 6775 9192

Passcode: 339938

To access the draft 2024 annual action plan, featuring multiple language options, visit www.snohomishcountywa.gov/5645/Consolidated-Plan-for-2020-2024.

Written comments are welcome and will be accepted until 4 p.m. on April 25. Send comments to Debra May, at debra.may@snoco.org. For more information, to request a reasonable accommodation, or to request a foreign language interpreter, contact Debra May at debra.may@snoco.org.