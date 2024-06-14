Snohomish County accepting applications for vacancy on lodging tax advisory committee

Are you passionate about the long-term development of Snohomish County as a regional, national and international destination? Then this may be a great opportunity for you.

According to a news release, the Snohomish County Lodging Tax Advisory Committee (LTAC) is looking to fill one vacancy for representatives from agencies or activities eligible to receive lodging tax funding under RCW 67.28.187.

How to apply

To apply for an opening on the LTAC, please visit the Snohomish County Boards and Commissions webpage and click the “Current Boards and Commissions” link. Once there, please follow the instructions to apply and submit your application.

About the board

The LTAC was established to review and make recommendations on grant applications for funding from Snohomish County lodging taxes. Advisory committee member recommendations are submitted to the County Council for final funding approval. These projects promote tourism and job growth in Snohomish County.

The advisory committee consists of at least five members, each nominated by the Snohomish County Executive and appointed by the Snohomish County Council. Committee membership shall include equal membership from representatives of businesses required to collect tax under RCW 67.28.187 and people involved in activities authorized to be funded by lodging tax revenue received, as well as an ex officio (non-voting) member who is an elected official of a city or town in Snohomish County.

Board membership nominations can come from representatives of businesses collecting taxes and people involved in activities to be funded by lodging tax. The LTAC chair is a County Councilmember, and the County Council appoints members to the LTAC.

General description of board duties

The LTAC meets three to four times per year with additional meetings convened as needed. A meeting is held in the fourth quarter of the year to assess the annual Hotel/Motel Small Fund Grant applications and requires committee members to review the applications prior to the meeting. Membership will be reviewed annually to ensure appropriate representation.

Qualifications and restrictions

Criteria used to evaluate potential nomination for a position of the Tourism Promotion Advisory Board include:

• Community experience

• Working with or having membership in one or more community-based nonprofit groups

• History of volunteerism

• Experience in marketing and promotion of tourism, small business or events

• Extra skills that can be applied to assisting tourism, small business or events

Interested candidates should apply at snohomishcountywa.gov/3339/Current-Openings. If you have questions, contact Trudy Soriano at trudy.soriano@snoco.org or 425-388-6603.