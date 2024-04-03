Snohomish County accepting applications for the Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program

Snohomish County is accepting applications for the 2024 Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program (SFMNP). The program provides eligible low-income seniors with a free $80 benefit card to purchase fresh fruits and vegetables at participating farmers markets, farm stores and farm stands. To learn more about the program, including eligibility requirements, and to apply online, visit www.snohomishcountywa.gov/1002/Nutrition-Programs.

Those who are eligible include Snohomish County residents who will be age 60 or older for non-Native Americans, and 55 or older for Native Americans, by June 30, 2024, and who have an income of up to $2,322/month for one person or up to $3,151/month for two people. Add $829 per person for households larger than two people. Households should submit one application per person.

Applications must be received by May 6, 2024. Benefit cards will be mailed to eligible applicants who apply before the application deadline on a first-come, first-served basis up to available funding. Benefit cards will be mailed to eligible applicants June 5 and must be used by Oct. 31, 2024.

“The SFMNP helped over 2,500 low-income seniors access fresh produce from local farms in 2023,” said Cole Caplan, contracts and administration supervisor, long-term care & aging unit in the county’s human services department. “SFMNP is a vital resource for low-income older adults, and it also expands the use of local farmers markets, farm stands, and community-supported agriculture programs.”

Online applications save time, don’t require a postage stamp, and multiple languages are available through Google Translate, the county said. A paper application may also be printed online at www.snohomishcountywa.gov/1002/Nutrition-Programs. To request an application by mail, call Snohomish County Long-Term Care & Aging at 425-388-7393. For assistance completing the application, or to request the application in a language other than English, call the Snohomish County Aging and Disabilities Resource Network at 425-513-1900.

The Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program is sponsored by the U.S. Department of Agriculture; the Washington State Department of Health, Office of Nutrition Services; and the Washington State Department of Social and Health Services, Aging and Long-Term Support Administration.