Snohomish County 2024 Transition Resource Fair for those with developmental disabilities March 26

Save the date for the 2024 Transition Resource Fair, running from 4-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 26 at Cascade High School in Everett.

This is a free community event that welcomes individuals with developmental disabilities (ages 12 and older), their families, caregivers, teachers, employees and other interested community members.

