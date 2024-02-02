Snohomish City Councilmember Tom Merrill selected as Community Transit board chair

Snohomish City Councilmember Tom Merrill was selected by his peers this week to serve as chair of the Community Transit Board of Directors for 2024. Merrill has lived in the city of Snohomish since 2015 and was elected to the city council in 2017. He is now in his second term and was selected as president of the Snohomish City Council this year. He also serves as council liaison to the Snohomish Public Safety and Economic Development Committees.

“I feel privileged to lead the Community Transit board during this exceptional time for transit in Snohomish County,” said Merrill. “People here will experience so many exciting changes this year as Community Transit expands the Swift bus rapid transit network with the opening of Swift Orange Line as well as new connections to Link light rail.”

Stanwood Mayor Sid Roberts was chosen as board vice chair.

Lynnwood Mayor Christine Frizzell was selected as board secretary.

Lake Stevens City Councilmember Kim Daughtry was selected as the Community Transit representative for the Puget Sound Regional Council (PSRC) Transportation Policy Board. Arlington City Councilmember Jan Schuette will serve as the alternate.

The Community Transit Board is comprised of nine elected officials from Snohomish County and the cities and towns within the transit agency’s service district, as well as a labor representative selected by the agency’s bargaining units.

2024 Community Transit Board members include:

– Snohomish City Councilmember Tom Merrill, chair

– Stanwood Mayor Sid Roberts, vice chair

– Lynnwood Mayor Christine Frizzell, secretary

– Arlington City Councilmember Jan Schuette

– Labor Representative Lance Norton

– Lake Stevens City Councilmember Kim Daughtry

– Marysville Mayor Jon Nehring

– Mukilteo Mayor Joe Marine

– Snohomish County Council Chair Jared Mead

– Snohomish County Council Member Strom Peterson

Board alternates include:

– Brier City Councilmember Mike Gallagher

– Edmonds City Councilmember Susan Paine

– Monroe City Councilmember Heather Fulcher

– Mountlake Terrace Mayor Kyoko Matsumoto Wright

– Snohomish County Councilmember Megan Dunn