Sno-King School Retirees pack snack bags for Washington Kids in Transition

Fourteen members of Sno-King School Retirees (SKSR) assisted the Washington Kids in Transition organization earlier this month by bagging approximately 2,000 snack food bags. The snack bags contain a salty item, a sweet item and a granola bar.

These bags provide nutrition for homeless students students who may not have access to food until they return to school the following day. They receive the bags on 13 dedicated school buses that transport them to the place where they will spend the night.

SKSR members donated $770 to purchase these snack items. SKSR, which has 1,400 members, represents retired and currently employed educators in Edmonds, Northshore, and Shoreline school districts.