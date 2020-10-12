Sno-King School Retirees grants available to members for 2020-21

Sno-King School Retirees, an organization of 1,422 active and retired employees of the Edmonds, Northshore and Shoreline School Districts, is currently offering $9,000 in grants to its active members to facilitate their work with students. This is an opportunity for organization members to receive up to $250 to augment their curriculum and enrich their students learning experiences.

Unfortunately, the pandemic has forced some changes in this year’s application, the organization said. Since it is uncertain how COVID-19 will progress this winter and since each district has its own plan for returning to in-person learning, all applications must be for remote learning experiences and activities.

The current application form and relevant information are posted on the Sno-King School Retirees website. If current employees in the three districts are interested in joining SKSR in order to apply for a grant, they can find relevant membership information on the website as well.

The application deadline is Thursday, Nov. 5. Recipients will be notified by the end of November.

Since 1998, the organization has awarded over $92,000 to fund a variety of proposals (such as field trips, speakers, reading materials, math manipulatives, listening stations, STEM stations, and parent activities).