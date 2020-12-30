Sno-King School Retirees awards grants to enhance student learning

Sno-King School Retirees, an organization composed of retired and active employees of the Edmonds, Northshore and Shoreline School Districts, has awarded 16 grants to its active members for special projects that enrich their students’ educational experience.

Grants are awarded each year, and usually include field trips, guest speakers or materials for integrated units of study, or materials/equipment to augment their students’ learning (for example, noise-cancelling headphones). Because of the uncertainty about when schools would reopen and social distancing restrictions, this year’s applications needed to be for projects and activities that could be conducted remotely.

This year, Sno-King School Retirees awarded a total of $3,754, with grants of up to $250 each. Since the grant program was started in 1998, the organization has awarded over $92,000 to its active members in these districts.

The grants awarded in the Edmonds School District include:

Cedar Way Elementary

Kristi Pihl: leveled books (first grade).

Hilltop Elementary

Matt Grover: 19 copies of Brown Girl Dreaming (fifth grade).

Lisa Reid: decodable Flyleaf Publishing books for emergent readers.

Lynndale Elementary

Kari Park: 18 books from the “Little People, Big Dreams” biography series (second grade).

Stacey Sateren: art supplies, including watercolor paints, crayons, neon pencils, and black lights for art/literature unit (second grade).

Jill Walzer: books that reflect diversity (second grade).

Lynnwood Elementary

Debra Comfort: Capstone leveled readers (D-I) and Step Into Reading sets (second grade).