Sno-King School Retirees awards grants to Edmonds School District educators

Sno-King School Retirees has announced the award of additional grants to local educators for the 2020-21 school year.

Each fall Sno-King School Retirees (SKSR) offers grants of up to $250 to its active members for special projects that enrich their students’ educational experience. This year, the board of SKSR — an organization composed of retired and active employees of the Edmonds, Northshore, and Shoreline School Districts –decided to accept a second round of applications and recently awarded $1,454 in eight additional grants for the 2020-21 school year.

The grants are for special projects that enrich their students’ educational experience, such as field trips, guest speakers, materials for integrated units of study, or for materials/equipment to augment their students’ learning (for example, noise-cancelling headphones).

In February, SKSR funded the following grants in the Edmonds School District:

Cedar Way Elementary

Michelle McShane: a grant to purchase Candy Land and Chutes and Ladders board games and decks of playing cards to facilitate play to learn objectives and reinforce math and reading skills. (Kindergarten)

Meadowdale Middle School

Birgit Albiker-Osterhaug: a grant to purchase 35 copies of Ghost Boys to use with ELL students.

Due to COVID-19 constraints, SKSR is not able to recognize these educators at in-person staff meetings; however, most of the schools have graciously invited SKSR to make presentations via Zoom meetings. Since the grant program was started in 1998, SKSR has awarded over $96,000 to its active members in these districts.