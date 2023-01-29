Sno-King School Retirees Association offering scholarships

Sno-King School Retirees (SKSR) scholarships are now available for any senior graduating in June 2023 from a public high school in the Edmonds, Northshore or Shoreline School Districts.

Scholarship applicants must be planning a career in a school-related field (teacher, counselor, school psychologist, speech and hearing specialist, physical therapist).

SKSR is offering four scholarships of $2,500 each that can be extended for three more years when proof is shown that the student is studying for a degree in one of the accepted fields.

Application forms are available with school career specialists, school counselors and online at www.SKSR.org.

All complete applications must be postmarked or received electronically by March 17, 2023.