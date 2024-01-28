Sno-King School Retirees Association offering scholarships to graduating seniors

Sno-King School Retirees is offering four scholarships for any senior graduating in June 2024 from a public high school in the Edmonds, Northshore or Shoreline School Districts. Applicants must be planning a career in a school-related field. (teacher, counselor, school psychologist, speech and hearing specialist, physical therapist).

The scholarships are $2,500 each and can be extended for one more year when proof is shown that the student is studying for a degree in one of the accepted fields.

Application forms are available with school career specialists, school counselors and online at www.SKSR.org.

All complete applications must be postmarked or received electronically by March 15, 2024.