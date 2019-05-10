Sno-King Meaningful Movies to present ‘The Board of Education vs The Board of Incarceration’ May 11

Sno-King Meaningful Movies on Saturday, May 11 will present, “The Board of Education vs The Board of Incarceration,” the second film in the hard-hitting three-part documentary series, Elementary Genocide, by award-winning journalist/filmmaker Rahiem Shabazz.

This film explores the true purpose of today’s education and how it’s failing the black child, beginning with the loss of black educators after Brown vs Board of Education.

The film will be screened at 6:30 p.m. May 11 at the Edmonds Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 8109 224th St. S.W., Edmonds. Admission is free and open to the public.

Several members of the Edmonds School Board will be present for the community conversation following the film.

For more information, visit www.meaningfulmoviesorg.