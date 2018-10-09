Sno-King Meaningful Movies presents ‘Reinventing Power’ Oct. 13

Sno-King Meaningful Movies and the Sierra Club will hold a special screening of “Reinventing Power: America’s Renewable Energy Boom” on Saturday, Oct. 13 at Edmonds Unitarian Universalist Church, 8109 – 224th St. S.W., Edmonds.

From the event announcement:

Critically, “Reinventing Power” underscores the notion that we don’t have to sacrifice jobs for a clean environment. Supporting a clean energy future means building a better, more prosperous future for everyone. Over the film’s 50 minutes, you’ll meet people in eight states whose lives were changed by the renewable energy industry while exploring various aspects of the clean energy industry from innovation to installation.

Doors open at 6 p.m. for snacks and conversation, and the film starts at 6:30 p.m. Stay for the discussion after the film with Sierra Club member Rebecca Wolfe.

More information at meaningfulmovies.org/events/reinventing-power.